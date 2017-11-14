These are the best parenting products of 2017

Having a new baby is tough, and one of the most difficult parts of it is all the stuff you need to buy. We're here to help. We've tested dozens of the best strollers, baby monitors, baby bottles, and more this year, all to find the best products for you and your family.

While our guides won't cover everything you need, our picks will get you started, and they're the same products we use with our own children. So without further adieu, here are the best parenting products we tested in 2017.

Best Stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini

Best Stroller for the Money: Chicco Viaro

Best Tablet for Kids: Kindle Fire 7 for Kids

Best Headphones for Kids: Puro Sound Labs BT2200

Best Cameras for Kids: Fujifilm Instax

Best Video Baby Monitor: Samsung BabyView

Best Audio Baby Monitor: VTech Safe & Sound DM221